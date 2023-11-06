RCPD seeks publics help in locating shooting suspect

During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the...
During the course of the investigation, police located security camera footage showing the shooter fleeing the scene (pictured below in red).(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gunshots were heard around 11 p.m. on Nov 4., and police were called to the area of N. Maple Avenue and E. Knollwood Drive.

On arrival, police found a male that had been shot. They administered emergency first aid until a medical unit arrived. The male was transported to the hospital for the treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, police discovered a security camera that contained footage of the shooter fleeing the scene. However, the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about the identification or the whereabouts of the shooting suspect (with particular attention to his unique clothing) should contact police investigations at 605-394-4134.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
gavel
Vale man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light decoration company brings the Christmas cheer
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
KILI radio station old building
Exciting development: KILI Radio will soon get new station

Latest News

Having no Internet at home can cause issues for kids while in school
Pennington County administration building closed for Veteran’s Day
Sturgis trails system temporarily closed
Families of veterans unaware of benefits: One event could change that