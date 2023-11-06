The Rapid City Sports Commission secures funding from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Sports Commission was formed last year with the intent of building communities through sports events. Earlier this week the organization took one step closer to expanding its focus by requesting additional funding from the city to invest in its programs.

For those unfamiliar, the Rapid City Sports Commission is an organization that hopes to foster community development by hosting and supporting various athletic events around the Black Hills.

To host more events and expand the way they stay involved, the commission requested $125,000 in funding from Rapid City. Rather than taking all the money at once, $75,000 will be dispersed in 2024 with the remaining in 2025 and 2026.

Rapid City Sports Commission’s executive director says this money will mainly be used to better understand where the commission should be involved.

“It’s gonna be a lot of studies, there may be some capital investment in regarding updating facilities that a tournament might need buying fencing. Whatever that looks like our goal is just to make sure that our founding five, the five partners that we’ve enlisted, are ready to stand up and say ‘Hey we’re gonna go this direction for sports’ and the City of Rapid City has been a great partner thus far,” said Domico Rodriguez.

The only remaining step for Rapid City Sports Commission to secure this funding is getting it approved at the next full city council meeting.

