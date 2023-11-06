Railroad repairs limit access to downtown Rapid City

The repairs to the railroad will take two weeks, with the project expected to be completed by November 20.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you’re heading through downtown Rapid City your commute will look different starting Monday, Nov. 6.

For the next two weeks, repairs are being done on the rail crossing at 5th Street near City Hall.

This means 5th Street between Omaha and Main Street will be closed while repairs are being made.

The city is asking drivers to expect delays in the area and allow additional time for their commute.

Additionally, drivers are asked to find alternate routes if possible.

“It will be an inconvenience to the general public. But again, anyone who’s trafficked or traveled over those railroad crossings knows that it’s better to have those smooth cross over of those crossing areas than to have issues as we’ve had in the past,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communications coordinator for Rapid City.

As a reminder people heading north on 5th Street can still access businesses on either side of that road, including the parking garage.

However, City Hall can only be accessed from 6th Street.

This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 20.

For updates on road construction and repairs click here.

