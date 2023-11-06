Pennington County administration building closed for Veteran’s Day

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Administration Building, located at 130 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in observance of Veterans Day. This closure is due to the compressed work week in the Administration Building.

Please note that the Administration Building is typically open to the public from Monday to Thursday, offering extended service hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On this Veterans Day, Pennington County honors all veterans who have served. Join us in thanking our veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice to our nation.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.