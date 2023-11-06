Pennington County administration building closed for Veteran’s Day

(Nick Nelson)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Pennington County Administration Building, located at 130 Kansas City Street, Rapid City, SD, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, in observance of Veterans Day. This closure is due to the compressed work week in the Administration Building.

Please note that the Administration Building is typically open to the public from Monday to Thursday, offering extended service hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On this Veterans Day, Pennington County honors all veterans who have served. Join us in thanking our veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice to our nation.

