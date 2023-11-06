Partly Cloudy Skies Tomorrow, Cooler by Midweek

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, we will see temperatures stay above normal with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies will settle in over the area tonight. Those partly cloudy skies will continue as we head into Tuesday. Tuesday, temperatures will remain in the 50s, for another above average day across the area. Enjoy it while it lasts, because there is a temperature change upcoming. As we head into Wednesday, temperatures fail to get out of the 40s for most of us with those cooler temperatures paired with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. The cooler weather continues into Thursday, where the clouds clear out but temperatures stay in the 40s. Friday, another sunny day with coolest temperatures of the week. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s are possible to close out the week. Heading into the weekend, temperatures start to slowly make a rebound with temperatures near the 50 degree mark in Rapid City. Those temperatures exceed that mark on Sunday with lots of sunshine present. That sunshine continues into next week with the temperatures climbing back above average near the 60s once again.

