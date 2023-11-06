Partly Cloudy Skies Tomorrow, Cooler by Midweek

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, we will see temperatures stay above normal with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Partly cloudy skies will settle in over the area tonight. Those partly cloudy skies will continue as we head into Tuesday. Tuesday, temperatures will remain in the 50s, for another above average day across the area. Enjoy it while it lasts, because there is a temperature change upcoming. As we head into Wednesday, temperatures fail to get out of the 40s for most of us with those cooler temperatures paired with mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies. The cooler weather continues into Thursday, where the clouds clear out but temperatures stay in the 40s. Friday, another sunny day with coolest temperatures of the week. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s are possible to close out the week. Heading into the weekend, temperatures start to slowly make a rebound with temperatures near the 50 degree mark in Rapid City. Those temperatures exceed that mark on Sunday with lots of sunshine present. That sunshine continues into next week with the temperatures climbing back above average near the 60s once again.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
gavel
Vale man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light decoration company brings the Christmas cheer
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
KILI radio station old building
Exciting development: KILI Radio will soon get new station

Latest News

Partly Cloudy Skies Tomorrow, Cooler by Midweek
Partly Cloudy Skies Tomorrow, Cooler by Midweek
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild and dry this week.
Clouds with a few showers possible for Sunday
Lots of Sunshine on Saturday, Warm Temperatures This Weekend