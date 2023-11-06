Off-duty US Park Police officer unintentionally shot and killed fellow officer, police say

McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.
McLean, Virginia, was the scene of a shooting police said happened accidentally.(Source: WUSA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — An off-duty U.S. Park Police officer fatally shot another off-duty officer in a Virginia apartment in what local authorities are describing preliminarily as an unintentional shooting involving alcohol.

Fairfax County detectives determined that the officer pulled the trigger on a gun he believed was unloaded early Sunday, striking Jesse Brown Hernandez inside an apartment in McLean, Virginia, according to a police statement.

Hernandez, 22, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the upper body, Fairfax County police said.

The officer who fired the gun has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, police said. He is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond.

Police said that preliminarily detectives determined that the officer “was attempting to dry fire a firearm.”

“Dry firing is when one simulates the discharge of a firearm by pulling the trigger of a firearm that is unloaded,” police said in the news release.

There were four people in the apartment at the time of the shooting, and all were known to each other, police said. Three of the four involved individuals were off-duty U.S. Park Police officers.

Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances leading up to and surrounding the shooting, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
gavel
Vale man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light decoration company brings the Christmas cheer
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Abortion rights petition
South Dakota Attorney General alleges petition violations amid abortion rights matter

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures after speaking...
Trump arrives in court to testify in New York civil case alleging financial fraud
Families of veterans unaware of benefits: One event could change that
FILE - The CDC will test for more than 30 pathogens in four airports.
CDC to expand disease surveillance at airports
Master plan for the food hub on Pine Ridge reservation
Master plan unveiled for Pine Ridge ‘Food Hub’ addressing food desserts and health challenges
The nomination process could take longer than expected for many of these nominees if not...
U.S. Military nominations likely to continue to be held up