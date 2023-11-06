Master plan unveiled for Pine Ridge ‘Food Hub’ addressing food deserts and health challenges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After extensive research and nearly three years of collaborative efforts with the local community, Makoce Agriculture Development has unveiled the master plan for the first-ever ‘Food Hub’ on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

Many indigenous communities, particularly those living in rural or remote areas, have limited access to grocery stores and fresh, healthy foods, which can lead to reliance on processed foods.

“Our distance to get nutritionally dense food is basically a 160-mile trip. And then within our research, we found out that 95 to 99% of our food gets shipped onto the reservation. And so, being a reservation that has been titled a food desert, we are moving to reverse that,” said Makoce Agriculture Development founder, Nick Hernandez

Hernandez states that food on Pine Ridge is typically brought in from outside the reservation and is highly processed, contributing to high rates of heart disease, diabetes, and other health-related issues. He’s working to shift this issue through initiatives on his 24-acre land.

“Design a space and a facility that we can utilize for food preparedness and shelter if need be,” said Hernandez.

The Food Hub master plan will include spaces for a big kitchen, a coffee shop, a deli, and rooms for meetings and learning. It also has lots of room to keep fresh food from local farms.

“These spaces, as identified, are spaces that don’t really exist here on the reservation. And we want to include those spaces in the development of the food hub. So what we’re doing comes from a regenerative focus, also in material and energy, and design,” said Hernandez.

The expected year of completion for the food hub is 2026.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.