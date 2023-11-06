Emerging artists perform at the Dahl

The event will be held at the Dahl Arts Center ever first Friday of the month.
The event will be held at the Dahl Arts Center ever first Friday of the month.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every first Friday of the month the Dahl Arts Center in downtown Rapid City will be hosting an Emerging Performing Artist Program.

This event will be free and offer up-and-coming artists the chance to perform.

The program offers open mic for artists from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and from 7:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. they offer a workshop, or house show with professional guests.

“We have a sound system, we have mentors, we teach them stage etiquette, and they come and perform. We do it in a quiet listening room and everybody that comes to the event is there to support the artists, so it’s a great program,” said Deb Lux, emerging artist coordinator, Rapid City Arts Council.

Initially launched in 2015, the program was revamped three months ago to bring in new upcoming artists.

“The emerging artist program is basically a program that tries to help up-and-coming artists. We normally play in front of like 12 to 40 people, this is going to a big, massive event, about 200 people,” said Josh Miranda, event community manager, Rapid City Arts Council.

Rowan Grace who has been performing at the Dahl since she was nine-years-old made an appearance Friday and performed some original music.

“For me, it was such a great thing for me, and so I’m really excited that it’s back so it can be that for new upcoming artists,” said Rowan Grace, singer and songwriter.

Friday’s showcase also featured performances from Johnny Hastings and The Rathco.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner says he was about 15 yards away when he was able to hit a white buck.
‘Deer of a lifetime’: Hunter harvests rare white deer after following buck for 2 years
gavel
Vale man pleads guilty to child pornography charges
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light decoration company brings the Christmas cheer
FILE -- Suzanne Somers arrives at the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary at The Television...
Reports: Suzanne Somers’ official cause of death revealed
Abortion rights petition
South Dakota Attorney General alleges petition violations amid abortion rights matter

Latest News

Sturgis trails system temporarily closed
Families of veterans unaware of benefits: One event could change that
Master plan for the food hub on Pine Ridge reservation
Master plan unveiled for Pine Ridge ‘Food Hub’ addressing food desserts and health challenges
The nomination process could take longer than expected for many of these nominees if not...
U.S. Military nominations likely to continue to be held up
The Rapid City Sports Commission will use this funding to better understand what role they will...
The Rapid City Sports Commission secures funding from Rapid City