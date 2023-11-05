Fall sports nearing an end for SD Mines, Black Hills State

Hardrockers, Yellow Jackets with senior day festivities before home finales
By Andrew Lind
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:16 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota Mines and Black Hills State football and volleyball hosted its final home games of the regular season on Saturday.

In Rapid City, Mines football fell to CSU Pueblo 35-28, while the volleyball team defeated Chadron State 3-1. In Spearfish, the football team won 35-28 versus Adams State, whereas the volleyball team lost to Colorado Christian 3-1. All four teams have a week remaining in the regular season.

