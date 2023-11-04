Vale man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Vale man faces up to life in prison after pleading guilty to federal child pornography charges Friday morning. 43-year old Timothy Scott White pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of a minor, attempted enticement of a minor using the internet and receipt of child pornography.

In the factual basis statement in the case, White admits to producing the child pornography with a young girl, along with his wife, Leslie Marie White. Leslie White has pleaded not guilty in the case. That factual basis statement says evidence found on devices shows the Whites produced 169 videos, 443 images and eight live photos with the girl, distributing at least 37 images of her. In the plea agreement in the case, Timothy White agrees not to ask for a sentence of less than 30 years in federal prison. White is a former employee of the Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service and the Piedmont Fire Department.

