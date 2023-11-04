Temperatures drop and so do gas prices

Lower gas prices could mean good things for those taking long trips for the holidays.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:44 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices spiked this summer while the streets stayed busy with tourists.

Now that the weather is cooling down, the American Automobile Association representatives said people are less likely to be driving on the roads, especially in icy or dangerous conditions, a contributing factor to the falling gas prices just before the holidays.

Another factor is the industry switch to a winter blend, which is cheaper to produce. This could mean good news for those taking long road trips.

This downward trend of gas prices is not only seen in the state but nationally as well, according to South Dakota AAA spokesman Shawn Steward.

“The average gas price in South Dakota is $3.44 a gallon. That’s down seven cents a gallon over the last week and more than 30 cents in the last month. So we’ve seen a pretty good decline over the last four to six weeks in gas prices not only here in South Dakota, but also at the national level,” Steward said.

According to AAA, Pennington County’s average current price for gas is approximately $3.59 and the state average is about $3.44.

GasBuddy reports this plunge in prices has been the lowest since March. The national average has fallen 38 cents in the last month, and GasBuddy fuel experts predict prices to continue to fall.

