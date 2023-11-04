It’s just about time to set your clocks back an hour

Hawaii and parts of Arizona are the only two states that don't participate in daylight saving time.
By Madison Newman
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Sunday, people are reminded to set their clocks back one hour for a return to standard time.

According to Time and Date, the practice of daylight saving time was first used in Canada in 1908, and was adopted by America during World War I as a way to conserve energy.

While technology automatically changes time, those with analog clocks have to go around the house and change them by hand. For The Clock Shop in downtown Rapid City, having hundreds of clocks means starting that time reset earlier.

“We start changing the time for the time change probably a week in advance when we have a little downtime, little bit by bit. Going through the showcase, making sure watches have fresh batteries if they’re not solar powered,” said Trevor Johnson, owner of Presidential Pawn and The Clock Shop.

Arizona and Hawaii are the only states in America that don’t follow daylight saving time.

The return to standard time is traditionally called falling back an hour. In March, the country will once again return to daylight saving time by moving the clock forward an hour.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible permit fee increases for Black Hills National Forest trail usage in 2025
This is what the cars involved in crashes looked like.
RCPD responds to three DUIs on Halloween
NDN Collective protesters sprayed at Grand Gateway Hotel
Uhre requests a retrial after witness tampering claims
Road construction suspended on St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City.
All lanes on St. Joseph Street will be open for the winter
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
USD creates law course about Taylor Swift

Latest News

Emergency response communication upgrades limits public access to information
Rapid City Solid Waste Division starts holiday light recycling early.
Rapid City Solid Waste Division holds annual holiday light recycling event
Local holiday light-hanging company looks to bring the Christmas cheer to the Black Hills
Christmas light decoration company brings the Christmas cheer
Temperatures drop and so do gas prices