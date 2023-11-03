Toddler shoots self at preschool with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect

Las Vegas police say a toddler was injured Friday after shooting themself with a gun that was discarded by a teen suspect who was fleeing another incident.
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a toddler was taken to a local hospital after shooting him or herself with a gun that was allegedly dropped by a teen suspect fleeing another incident.

In a briefing Friday afternoon, police said it all started when a teenager got into a physical altercation with an adult on a public transportation bus. The teen pulled out a firearm and shot the adult, police said. The adult was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment.

While running from the scene, police said the teen jumped a wall at a nearby daycare. In doing so, police said the teen then discarded the loaded firearm in the daycare’s playground before he continued to flee.

Moments later, police said a child at the daycare picked up the firearm and it discharged, striking the toddler.

In the briefing, police said the toddler, identified as being under the age of 5, was currently in “stable but critical condition.”

The individual who was shot on the bus is in stable condition, according to police.

The teen suspect will be booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, according to LVMPD Deputy Chief Reggie Rader.

“We are consulting with the DA on all applicable charges as well as considering charging that individual as an adult,” Rader said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible permit fee increases for Black Hills National Forest trail usage in 2025
This is what the cars involved in crashes looked like.
RCPD responds to three DUIs on Halloween
NDN Collective protesters sprayed at Grand Gateway Hotel
Uhre requests a retrial after witness tampering claims
Road construction suspended on St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City.
All lanes on St. Joseph Street will be open for the winter
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
USD creates law course about Taylor Swift

Latest News

This combination of photos shows Missy Elliott, from left, George Michael and Willie Nelson,...
Elton John, Olivia Rodrigo and Carrie Underwood hope to add to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame electricity
FILE - The teenage student was shot outside KIPP Indy Legacy School, the Indianapolis...
A student is fatally shot outside a high school in Indianapolis
A strong earthquake shook northwestern Nepal districts just before midnight Friday, and...
At least 54 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Schemengees Bar and Grille, one of the...
Biden arrives in Maine to mourn with community after a mass shooting that left 18 people dead