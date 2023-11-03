RC Christian volleyball team headed back to SODAK 16

Comets defeat Custer 3-1
11-3 RC Christian volleyball
By Vic Quick
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:20 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Christian volleyball team hosted Custer in the Region 8A playoffs Thursday night. The two teams played a thrilling opening set with the Wildcats winning 32-30. The top seeded Comets then battled back to win three straight sets to take the match 3-1. Rapid City Christian advances to the SODAK 16 where it faces Winner on Tuesday.

