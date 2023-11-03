Lots of Sunshine on Saturday, Warm Temperatures This Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Lots of sunshine as we head into the weekend with plenty of sun on tap for the day on Saturday. Temperatures get warmer because of this. Saturday night, make sure to set your clocks back one hour as daylight saving time ends at 2 AM Sunday morning. This means that sunsets will be at the 4 o’clock hour. 4:38 PM is the sunset on Sunday night. Sunday, we might see a few showers, but a majority of us will stay dry throughout the day. Temperatures will be warmest in Rapid City on Sunday with mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine continues as we start the work week with temperatures approaching the 60s. Sunshine lasts into Tuesday with temperatures likely staying in the 50s across the area. Wednesday, temperatures struggle to get out of the 40s in most spots with a dry cold front pushing through, sunny skies will be here all day on Wednesday. Thursday, temperatures will likely stay in the 40s for everyone. Sunny skies will be prominent all day long. Ending the week on Friday, sunshine persists, with temperatures starting to warm back into the 50s for almost everyone.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.