Hermosa church spreads community kindness through random acts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Since September, every Friday morning the Hermosa United Church of Christ has been spreading kindness with a special event called “Community Kindness Opportunities”, a.k.a., CKO’s where kids in the area are invited to join in on the random acts of giving.

Pastor Erin Erickson says she wanted to host an event for kids to give them something positive to do with their school-off Fridays, “Kids are out of school on Fridays in Hermosa and this is an opportunity to ‘get up to some good trouble’ together.”

Erickson says it was a no-brainer for her to do some sort of outreach in the community and encourage kindness with the kids who come to participate. The intention he continues is to come together with ideas of what to make and then do our best to ‘meet them’ with a loving, handmade something.

Erickson says they gather every Friday, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the church, and kids of all ages, parents, and the community are welcome to create some sort of gift or craft or a creative item. She says they will venture out into the Hermosa community to deliver the gifts each week to a special person or place of business chosen to receive the kindness and to further connect with the community. Erickson says parents do not have to participate and they can drop their kids off for an hour and a half at the church to join in.

Alan Bishop, Chairman of the Board, of Hermosa UCC Church, says the response from the community and parents has been very positive and a wonderful opportunity to fellowship with the community, “reaching out to the ones we’ve touched and now their touching others and it just keeps growing and it’s been exciting to see it.”

Erickson says they plan to continue the community kindness acts throughout the winter and encourage parents to bring snow gear because they will also have fun playing outside in the snow building snowmen and making snow angels. She says it’s all doing stuff together to bring a little joy and kindness to the city.

