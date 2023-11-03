RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Getting a good night’s sleep is something many people take for granted. But for others, that sleep can be hard to come-by. Dr. Taylor Kapsch from Creekside Medical Clinic is.talking insomnia in this week’s edition of HealthWatch.

“Insomnia is a problem with sleep. People with insomnia often have trouble falling or staying asleep and often do not feel rested when they wake up. Insomnia is not about the number of hours of sleep a person gets. Everyone needs a different amount of sleep. Short-term insomnia is when a person has trouble sleeping for a few days or weeks. This is usually related to temporary stress and often gets better on its own. “Chronic” insomnia is when sleep problems last for 3 months or longer. People with insomnia often has trouble falling or staying asleep, feeling tired during the day, forget things or have trouble thinking clearly, get cranky anxious irritable or depressed, have less energy or interest in doing things, make mistakes or get into accidents more often than normal, and worry about their lack of sleep.The symptoms can be so bad that they affect a person’s relationship or work life. They can happen even in people who seem to be sleeping enough hours. Most people with insomnia do not need any further testing. Your doctor will probably be able to tell what is wrong just by talking with you. If you have concerns of insomnia and it is troubling you, you should see your doctor - as they might have suggestions on how to treat the problem. Typically insomnia has variable treatment modalities. If your insomnia is related to stress, pain or a medical problem - treating that problem can help you sleep better. If you have chronic insomnia, there are specific treatments that can help to include cognitive behavioral therapy with good sleep hygiene. Good sleep hygiene includes sleeping only long enough to feel rested, going to bed and waking up at the same time everyday, not forcing yourself to sleep, not consuming caffeinated beverages too late in the day, not smoking, avoiding alcohol in the late afternoon/evening, keeping bedroom cool, dark, quiet, and free of reminders of work or other things that cause stress, Avoid heavy exercise right before bed, avoid looking at a screen devices that gave off at night before bed. There are medication options available - of which your doctor can discuss what may be the best fit for your if CBT and good sleep hygiene is not successful in helping your insomnia. I’m Dr. Taylor Kapsch with Creekside Medical Clinic with today’s HealthWatch.”

