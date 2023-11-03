A few sprinkles today; mild and dry this weekend.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Expect mostly cloudy skies early today with a few sprinkles or light showers, then clearing this afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s.

Sunshine returns Saturday, as does the warm air. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Sunday will remain warm with similar temperatures, but skies will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible in Wyoming and northwest South Dakota. It’ll be a little breezy Sunday, too.

Be sure to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night - standard time returns Sunday!

Temperatures remain mild early next week with highs in the 50s for many, but Slightly cooler air moves in and highs drop into the 40s by the 2nd half of the week. Next week is looking drier, too as moisture from those west coast storm systems will get wrung out over the Rockies.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what the cars involved in crashes looked like.
RCPD responds to three DUIs on Halloween
Possible permit fee increases for Black Hills National Forest trail usage in 2025
NDN Collective protesters sprayed at Grand Gateway Hotel
Uhre requests a retrial after witness tampering claims
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
USD creates law course about Taylor Swift
Road construction suspended on St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City.
All lanes on St. Joseph Street will be open for the winter

Latest News

Rain Possible Overnight / Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday
Rain Possible Overnight / Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday
Rain Possible Overnight / Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Some clouds, but overall mild weather through the weekend.
Warmer on Thursday But Rain Moves In Friday