Rapid City sales tax numbers for August reveal the 2023 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was average

City Sales Tax receipts came out to be more than $7.88 million for August 2023.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - City Sales Tax receipts came out to be more than $7.88 million for August 2023.

This is a slight increase from August 2022, which totaled approximately $7.68 million.

So far this year, the city’s sales tax receipts total more than $55.52 million for the first eight months of the year.

This is an over 2.52% increase compared to the over $54.16 million reported for January through August last year.

Rapid City finance director, Daniel Ainslie said with another consistent Sturgis Motorcycle Rally to drive the numbers, August city sales tax ended up looking about the same as last year considering inflation.

“The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was a solid year so that helped, and also everyone’s prices have increased. And so really I think if you look at what’s important is if you start looking at the total sales tax collected if you actually adjust it for inflation, it ends up being very similar to what it was last year overall,” Ainslie said.

