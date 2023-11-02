Rain Possible Overnight / Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 4:49 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Some rain showers are possible overnight and into the early morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies are going to be prominent overnight tonight along with those showers as temperatures fall down into the 30s and 40s across the area. Tomorrow, we will see some sunshine but some clouds. Some rain showers are possible in the afternoon, but not everyone will be seeing rain. Temperatures get into the 50s for most. Temperatures will climb as we head into the weekend with 60s increasingly likely for Saturday. Lots of sunshine will be out to start the weekend. Overnight into Sunday morning some more clouds and rain showers push into the area, but not everyone sees the rain. Sunday during the day mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers are possible.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 A.M. This means Saturday night we need to set clocks back. All phones should automatically adjust to the time change. It is also our semi-annual reminder to change furnace filters and change the batteries on smoke detectors. This also means that sunset times are going to decrease in the evening meaning 4:00 P.M. sunsets are once again upon us. We do see the sun a little earlier in the morning with sunrises closer to 6:00 A.M.

On Monday, temperatures are going to head closer to normal, but still slightly above average in the 50s. Those 50s remain for the week. As more showers are possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDN Collective protesters sprayed at Grand Gateway Hotel
Uhre requests a retrial after witness tampering claims
A Rapid City Alternative Academy student had a gun at school Wednesday morning.
Rapid City student discovered with gun at Alternative Academy
Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified
This is what the cars involved in crashes looked like.
RCPD responds to three DUIs on Halloween
Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians

Latest News

Rain Possible Overnight / Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday
Rain Possible Overnight / Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Some clouds, but overall mild weather through the weekend.
Warmer on Thursday But Rain Moves In Friday
Warming trend continues this afternoon