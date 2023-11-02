Rain Possible Overnight / Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Some rain showers are possible overnight and into the early morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies are going to be prominent overnight tonight along with those showers as temperatures fall down into the 30s and 40s across the area. Tomorrow, we will see some sunshine but some clouds. Some rain showers are possible in the afternoon, but not everyone will be seeing rain. Temperatures get into the 50s for most. Temperatures will climb as we head into the weekend with 60s increasingly likely for Saturday. Lots of sunshine will be out to start the weekend. Overnight into Sunday morning some more clouds and rain showers push into the area, but not everyone sees the rain. Sunday during the day mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers are possible.

Daylight Saving Time ends on Sunday at 2 A.M. This means Saturday night we need to set clocks back. All phones should automatically adjust to the time change. It is also our semi-annual reminder to change furnace filters and change the batteries on smoke detectors. This also means that sunset times are going to decrease in the evening meaning 4:00 P.M. sunsets are once again upon us. We do see the sun a little earlier in the morning with sunrises closer to 6:00 A.M.

On Monday, temperatures are going to head closer to normal, but still slightly above average in the 50s. Those 50s remain for the week. As more showers are possible on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

