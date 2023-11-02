Mixology at Home - Maple and Cider Kentucky Mule

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are a lot of fall cocktails that take apple cider. I’m not sure how they all taste. Many “seasonal” and “holiday” drinks take ingredients home bars lack.

I did find several apple cider-based drinks that are easy to make.

I tried one of them and it was OK. OK meaning if I was at someone’s home and they offered it to me I would drink it. But would I order it at a bar or restaurant? Nope. That recipe is at the bottom of the story.

Last week, our guest bartender Kelly Everett of Sally O’Malley’s made an Irish Mule. This take on the traditional Moscow Mule is a favorite at the pub. And we made the Moscow Mule previously on Mixology at Home. Also, I have those copper mugs so I might as well get some use out of them.

We stick with the Mule theme and make a fall cocktail, the maple and cider Kentucky Mule.

Ingredients

2 oz Bourbon

2 ½ oz Apple Cider

3 oz Ginger Beer

½ oz Lime Juice (freshly squeezed)

¾ oz Maple Syrup

Directions – Add ingredients in an ice-filled copper mug, stir, and garnish with crystalized sugar and apple slice.

Here is a recipe for the apple cider old fashioned I mentioned earlier:

Ingredients - 2-3 oz apple cider, 2 oz bourbon, 1 tsp maple syrup, 3 drops aromatic bitters, orange slice and cinnamon stick for garnish

Directions - Mix in a rocks (old fashioned) glass, add a large ice cube, and garnish.

Next week: I don’t normally have apple cider in the fridge so what am I going to do with the jug I bought for this week’s Mixology at Home drink? Make another cocktail using apple cider!

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.