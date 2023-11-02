Mixology at Home - Maple and Cider Kentucky Mule

When it comes to fall drinks, you can't go wrong with ingredients such as apple cider and maple syrup.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - There are a lot of fall cocktails that take apple cider. I’m not sure how they all taste. Many “seasonal” and “holiday” drinks take ingredients home bars lack.

I did find several apple cider-based drinks that are easy to make.

I tried one of them and it was OK. OK meaning if I was at someone’s home and they offered it to me I would drink it. But would I order it at a bar or restaurant? Nope. That recipe is at the bottom of the story.

Last week, our guest bartender Kelly Everett of Sally O’Malley’s made an Irish Mule. This take on the traditional Moscow Mule is a favorite at the pub. And we made the Moscow Mule previously on Mixology at Home. Also, I have those copper mugs so I might as well get some use out of them.

We stick with the Mule theme and make a fall cocktail, the maple and cider Kentucky Mule.

Ingredients

2 oz Bourbon

2 ½ oz Apple Cider

3 oz Ginger Beer

½ oz Lime Juice (freshly squeezed)

¾ oz Maple Syrup

Directions – Add ingredients in an ice-filled copper mug, stir, and garnish with crystalized sugar and apple slice.

Here is a recipe for the apple cider old fashioned I mentioned earlier:

Ingredients - 2-3 oz apple cider, 2 oz bourbon, 1 tsp maple syrup, 3 drops aromatic bitters, orange slice and cinnamon stick for garnish

Directions - Mix in a rocks (old fashioned) glass, add a large ice cube, and garnish.

Next week: I don’t normally have apple cider in the fridge so what am I going to do with the jug I bought for this week’s Mixology at Home drink? Make another cocktail using apple cider!

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NDN Collective protesters sprayed at Grand Gateway Hotel
Uhre requests a retrial after witness tampering claims
A Rapid City Alternative Academy student had a gun at school Wednesday morning.
Rapid City student discovered with gun at Alternative Academy
Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified
This is what the cars involved in crashes looked like.
RCPD responds to three DUIs on Halloween
Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians

Latest News

Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on...
USD creates law course about Taylor Swift
Possible permit fee increases for Black Hills National Forest trail usage in 2025
Road construction suspended on St. Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City.
All lanes on St. Joseph Street will be open for the winter
In 2010, there were around 7,500 permits issued, but currently there are approximately 35,000...
Possible permit fee increases for Black Hills National Forest trail usage in 2025