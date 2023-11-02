Learn from the pros on how to buy your first home in seminar on Nov. 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If you have dreamed of buying your first home or just want to find out what it takes to buy a house, today is your chance to get started by attending the Heritage Home Lending free seminar today at 5:30p.m at the First American Title Company off Mount Rushmore Road.

Megan Hildebrand, a loan officer with Heritage Home Lending, and Karissa Ketterling, a real estate agent with Black Hills Realty say they decided to have a home buying seminar because they want to take the fear out of home buying, “Our purpose in creating a first-time home buyer seminar is to really help people understand the process of home buying. There has been a lot of talk about the housing market the past few years, and for a first-time buyer, it can be overwhelming listening to what others have to say. The best time to buy a home is different for everyone. We wanted to provide a space where we can share the steps to be taken and ways to navigate higher interest rates. Even if someone is not ready to buy yet, we encourage people to get educated and informed. Set oneself up for success in the future. It’s a great opportunity for an open discussion.”

Hildebrand says the seminar will have something for all aspects of buying a home and even if you are not ready right now, there will still be lots of information for prospective buyers. The seminar, Hildebrand says will provide a lot of insight for potential buyers along with help navigating higher interest rates, different temporary rate buy-downs, permanent rate buydowns, and how lenders can utilize seller concessions to their maximum benefit. Representatives from First American Title Company and Weather-Tite exteriors will be joining the seminar to touch base on their involvement in the home-buying process.

Here is the link to sign up for the class and to get more information.

