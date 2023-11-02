Candy collection drive yields nearly 9,000 pieces of candy

(Pexels | MGN)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 11:38 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As part of the Knollwood Halloween Trunk or Treat event, a total of 9,000 candy items were collected from the community.

The candy drive was organized by the Community Relations Commission of the city and promoted throughout October. The Trunk or Treat event took place in the parking lot of 30 Knollwood Drive, sponsored by the Renewal MB Church. The event offered trick-or-treaters an opportunity to visit various stations for candy and goodies. The Rapid City Police Department also supported the event by handing out candy. According to Community Relations Specialist, Brendyn Medina, the police department brought between 10-15 pounds of candy to the event.

During October, a candy collection box was placed in the lobby of City Hall, where people could donate candy or money. Along with thousands of pieces of candy, $100 was donated to the cause. LaFawn Janis, coordinator of the Community Relations Commission, used the money to purchase additional candy, which was then turned over to the organizers of the Trunk or Treat event and distributed among the children.

The event provided a happy, memorable, and wonderful experience for the children in the area. LaFawn Janis expressed her gratitude towards the community for its generosity during the candy collection drive.

