All lanes on St. Joseph Street will be open for the winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Starting next week, drivers will start seeing some of the orange cones disappear on Saint Joseph Street in downtown Rapid City.

Construction work will be suspended on Saint Joseph Street for the winter season.

The suspension is due to weather impacts and the need to minimize the construction’s impact on downtown during holiday events in the winter.

“The primary reason for this is the amount of work has increased a little bit and the weather is getting colder on us quicker so we want a good quality product out of our contractor and as a result, we’re going to let him wrap up this years work and in the spring come back and do the other third of the work,” said Roger Hall, city engineer for Rapid City.

While work on Saint Joseph Street will be suspended next week, work on the railroad crossing on Fifth Street between Main and Omaha will continue as planned.

“Our portion of that is primarily setting up traffic control and then coming back in and tying back in the new railroad to the existing roadway. This is a railroad-driven project, they’re the ones setting the time frame, most of their work is not as weather dependent as this work we’re doing on the surfacing,” continued Hall.

The railroad construction will close the area on Fifth Street between Main and Omaha completely and is scheduled to be completed within two weeks.

