Skip to content
News
Live Streaming
Local
Weather
Closings
Sports
Rising Star of the West
60 Second Kitchen
Photos
Digital Advertising
Home
Election Results
Live Streaming
News
Agriculture
Business
Community
Crime
Economy
Education
Fine Arts
Food
Health
Law Enforcement
Local
Military
National
Regional
Science
State
Sturgis Rally
Technology
Video
Weather
Download Our Weather App
Closings
Weather Cams
Weather Blog
Good Morning Black Hills
60 Second Kitchen
Healthy Eating with Eric Gardner
Mixology at Home
Politics
Contests
Sports
Pigskin Preview
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Community Calendar
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Station Jobs
Photos
Submit a Story
Digital Advertising
Programming Schedule
COVID-19 Map
Newsletter
Support Local Businesses
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Where to find free meals for Thanksgiving this holiday season
Needing some extra help this holiday season in filling up those pantries? Here is a guide on free meals being given on Thanksgiving throughout the Black Hills.
(Pexels | MGN Online)
By
Ezra Garcia
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM MDT
|
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified
Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians
Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts
Custer man killed in two-vehicle crash
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit
Latest News
Deadwood man sentenced to prison following Sturgis Rally sex sting
Demolition derby takes over The Monument
Spearfish High School students earn mental health first aid kits
City of Sturgis continues tradition of helping local businesses