Warmer on Thursday But Rain Moves In Friday

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see clouds start to decrease across the Black Hills and Western South Dakota with temperatures hovering around freezing in and around the Black Hills. On the South Dakota Plains, temperatures drop below freezing once again with 20s expected. Tomorrow, the clouds start to move back in, especially towards the evening with temperatures rising to the 50s for most. A few spots getting into the upper 50s and low 60s for high temperatures, which puts those locations above average. Friday, the clouds from Thursday stick around and by the afternoon some rain starts to fall in some spots with a chance for showers increasing throughout the day. Temperatures stay in the low 50s and upper 40s for high temperatures through the afternoon with that rain pushing through.

A break in the precipitation comes on Saturday with temperatures warming to near 60 in most places with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday, partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to more rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 50s are likely for temperatures right around average. Starting off the week next week, showers continue for Monday but intervals of sunshine will break through the clouds allowing for temperatures to get into the low 50s by the afternoon for high temperatures. Tuesday, temperatures stay in the 40s with rain becoming increasingly likely throughout the day, limiting our temperatures. Wednesday the 40s remain with rain still in the forecast by the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified
Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians
Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid...
Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts
Custer man killed in two-vehicle crash
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19, 2022. (photos...
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit

Latest News

Warming trend continues this afternoon
Still Below Average Tomorrow but Sunny
Tonight we wont be as cold across the area, but we will see temperatures in the 20s and 30s...
Still Below Average Tomorrow but Sunny
Nicer Halloween, but a Cold Night Ahead