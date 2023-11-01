Warmer on Thursday But Rain Moves In Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see clouds start to decrease across the Black Hills and Western South Dakota with temperatures hovering around freezing in and around the Black Hills. On the South Dakota Plains, temperatures drop below freezing once again with 20s expected. Tomorrow, the clouds start to move back in, especially towards the evening with temperatures rising to the 50s for most. A few spots getting into the upper 50s and low 60s for high temperatures, which puts those locations above average. Friday, the clouds from Thursday stick around and by the afternoon some rain starts to fall in some spots with a chance for showers increasing throughout the day. Temperatures stay in the low 50s and upper 40s for high temperatures through the afternoon with that rain pushing through.

A break in the precipitation comes on Saturday with temperatures warming to near 60 in most places with lots of sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday, partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to more rain showers in the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 50s are likely for temperatures right around average. Starting off the week next week, showers continue for Monday but intervals of sunshine will break through the clouds allowing for temperatures to get into the low 50s by the afternoon for high temperatures. Tuesday, temperatures stay in the 40s with rain becoming increasingly likely throughout the day, limiting our temperatures. Wednesday the 40s remain with rain still in the forecast by the afternoon.

