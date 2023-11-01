It’s cold! City crews cover flowers to keep them warm this winter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The flowers in Rapid City have joined the bears for the winter.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, park crews winterized park rose bushes and flower beds at Memorial Park and Halley Park. To winterize the leaves, they cover the flowers acting as insulation. This year crews winterized the flowers a month ahead of 2022. The trees shedding their leaves dictate when crews winterize the flowers.

“The short-term freeze like we’ve had isn’t going to affect them. It’s actually going to make them go dormant, which is a good thing. Then we can get in and put the leaves on to insulate them and keep them at a satisfactory [temperature] throughout the winter,” explained John Berglund, a Rapid City greenhouse specialist.

Once temperatures consistently stay above 20 degrees it is safe to uncover the bushes come spring.

