Demolition derby takes over The Monument

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A demolition derby has taken over the Monument from Wednesday until Saturday. The full agenda for the Ultimate Derby

2023 Gold Rush Nationals can be found here.

The competition consists of seven different classes competing for the gold including national finals singles, national teams, qualifying teams, compact teams, bone stock teams, bone stock singles, and truck singles.

According to the Ultimate Derby website, there is over $150,000 in prize money for the ones who take the gold.

The Summit Arena at The Monument will be the place to grab tickets starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and tickets can also be found online here.

Ultimate Derby owner, Sam Williams said Rapid City has been a great location to host this type of event because of the space they were able to get at The Monument.

”This is a first-time event for Rapid City. We do these events all over the Midwest for the most part, Illinois, Kansas, all of the different areas. So we brought an event out here to Rapid City, and we wanted to be able to show everyone how great the area is and pull off one of the biggest events in the county,” Williams said.

Williams says it is too late to sign up to be a driver in the events, but those interested in purchasing tickets can do so online or in person at the Summit Arena.

