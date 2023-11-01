Deadwood man sentenced to prison following Sturgis Rally sex sting

Deadwood man sentenced for internet sex crime.
Deadwood man sentenced for internet sex crime.(MGN Online)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Donald William Laun, 62 of Deadwood, was sentenced Oct. 24 to 10 years in federal prison following his conviction of attempted enticement of a minor using the internet. Earlier this year Laun pleaded guilty to the enticement charge.

Laun was arrested due to an undercover sex trafficking operation during the 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. The annual operation is conducted in an effort to target and arrest internet predators.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Laun was involved in chats and sexually explicit text messages with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl. However, the person was an undercover agent. Laun was arrested when he went to meet the minor.

