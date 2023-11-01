City of Sturgis continues tradition of helping local businesses

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Halloween is the unofficial start to the holiday season and the city of Sturgis is once again kicking off an initiative to get more foot traffic to it’s downtown businesses during the months of November and December.

The goal of the 6th annual downtown Sturgis holiday giveaway is to get more people to shop in downtown Sturgis. Board members of the Downtown Sturgis Foundation got together and figured out a clever way to do that.

”What we do is we purchase gift cards from all of our participating downtown businesses that lie within our business improvement district, and then we give those away at the middle of the holiday season. And our intent is to try to drive more traffic into our downtown businesses,” said Downtown Sturgis Foundation board member Amanda Anglin.

One Sturgis business, Sports Adventure Fun, is grateful to be a part of a community that supports local business, especially during the holiday season.

”I think it’s key to have the city’s support in our local small businesses,” said owner of Sports Adventure Fun Richelle Bruch.

“Without city backing us, we couldn’t be here to be honest. It brings such togetherness within the community. With the holiday giveaways we walk into any one of our small businesses and we’ll see five to six friends that we know and I think that’s the best feeling.”

The holiday giveaway starts November 1, and runs through December 10. Any purchases you make at a certified retailer will give you the chance to win up to $4,300 in gift certificates. Those participating retailer can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.