Aid packages for Israel and Ukraine likely to be separate bills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Congress is divided over a $105 billion dollar aid package set to support Israel, Ukraine, and security priorities abroad.

The root of the division is on whether aid to Ukraine should be included in this package. Some congressmen are saying aid to Ukraine should be voted on separately from Israel while some are saying they don’t support Ukrainian aid altogether.

Included in those disagreeing with this as a combined aid approach is Speaker of the House Mike Johnson of Louisiana who also thinks aid for Israel and Ukraine should be voted on separately.

Senator John Thune of South Dakota says he supports sending aid to Ukraine but says the money could come from elsewhere.

“How that gets done is another question. My understanding is that they’re looking at some IRS funding there are a lot of us that thought the $87 billion that they put toward the IRS in the Inflation Reduction Act was dollars that should’ve been spent somewhere else anyway,” said Senator Thune.

Speaker Mike Johnson says the House will vote on a stand-alone Israel aid package this week and if that passes, funding for Ukrainian aid would have to be secured in a separate bill.

