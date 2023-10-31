Still Below Average Tomorrow but Sunny

By Ryan Larmeu
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Temperatures tonight will still fall below freezing but we wont be as cold. Partly cloudy skies are in store for tonight, especially after midnight. Those partly cloudy skies continue into the morning with temperatures likely getting into the upper 40s by the afternoon. Thursday, warmer conditions start to settle in with temperatures in the 50s for most during the day with plenty of sunshine in the morning and afternoon. Some light rain showers are possible overnight Thursday and into Friday in NW South Dakota. Rain chances are on tap for everyone with some isolated showers possible on Friday with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s.

The weekend is looking warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 50s for most with plenty of sunshine for everyone. Sunday, temperatures start to drop into the low to mid 50s with the possibility of some light rain showers, especially in the evening. Those rain showers carry over into next week with a chance for some rain showers both Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures hovering around the 50 degree mark both days.

