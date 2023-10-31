Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit

Civil case involving Grandview Hotel shooting appeared in court Monday.
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:01 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A civil case over a fatal shooting at the Grand Gateway Hotel in March of last year was back in Seventh Circuit Court Monday.

The case was brought by the father of Myron Pourier Jr., who was killed in a shooting at the hotel. Myron Pourier Sr. alleges the hotel and its owners were negligent in not preventing the shooting.

The hearing was held to determine whether or not the Rapid City Police and Fire departments would hand over all recordings of calls for service made from the Grand Gateway Hotel for the past year.

Both sides say those calls are vital to their case, saying that in order to establish patterns of violence in and around the hotel, they need to access a year’s worth of 911 calls made from the hotel.

Judge Joshua Hendrickson granted the motion for the city to produce the records.

