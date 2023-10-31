Rapid City to extend water service to Box Elder

The people of Box Elder are getting an upgrade to their water system soon.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:53 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The people of Box Elder are getting an upgrade to their water system soon. Officials in Rapid City took the first steps toward making an agreement between the city and Box Elder to be the sole provider of water for the area.

This agreement between Box Elder and Rapid City will now move to the city of Box Elder to be ratified at which point work will begin on laying down a pipeline to Box Elder.

This is a change from a 2015 agreement Box Elder had with Rapid City that allowed water to be distributed as needed. Since then, Rapid City has made operational improvements that allow for a continuous water supply to Box Elder.

Rapid City Public Works director Dale Tech says this change will help improve the water quality residents of Box Elder currently see.

” Well indeed yeah, certainly the private wells that are out in that area there have been shown to have some contamination so between the city of Box Elder and the city of Rapid City we can supply those folks with some very good high-quality water,” said Tech.

The exact timeline for getting Box Elder switched over is not currently known but work on the water pipes in the area is expected to start soon.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified
Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary
Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19, 2022. (photos...
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit
Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians

Latest News

The Hope Center still hopes to stay involved in the community, although they will not have a...
Rapid City councilman hints toward a new Hope Center
With the holidays a little over two months away, this time of year can be stressful, causing...
Head into the holiday with some money savings tips
DPS announces November sobriety checkpoints
Custer man killed in two-vehicle crash
Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians