Rapid City councilman hints toward a new Hope Center

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - People from all walks of life gathered to brainstorm and workshop possibilities to help the homeless in the area.

“We care about the houseless, the unfortunate, you know all the people in between. It’s just you know a community thing where we all need to work at it,” said Dakota Rural Action organizer, Raine Rez.

The group behind the workshop, Urban Roots and Ancient Wisdom wants to provide a core message for people to listen.

“I’m here today to join with other community leaders to try and understand what together we can do because apart we don’t have enough resources, willpower, imagination to get at the problem of homelessness,” said the rector for St. Matthew’s and St. Andrew’s churches, Joe Hubbard.

So, who was really there to weigh in?

“People from the public, general public that are concerned. Concerned citizens, business owners, government agencies, city, county, lots of different people,” said Care Campus director, David Oster.

Solutions are still in the works, but Rapid City councilman, Bill Evans said he wants to see the Hope Center make a comeback.

“I believe there is a particular site, in Rapid City, that the city itself should purchase to solve immediately, the lack of a space for the Hope Center. And I think we can solve that overnight,” Evans said.

Evans said the main idea is to have a one-stop shop for all who need help and resources.

The survey link to provide input on the homeless crisis can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.