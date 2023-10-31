Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The police are currently seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male who has been involved in multiple thefts across Rapid City and Box Elder.
If you have any information about his identification or whereabouts, please contact Detective Brandon Johnson at 605-394-4134.
An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.
Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.