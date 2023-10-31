Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts

Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid...
Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid City and Box Elder.(RCPD)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:48 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The police are currently seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a male who has been involved in multiple thefts across Rapid City and Box Elder.

If you have any information about his identification or whereabouts, please contact Detective Brandon Johnson at 605-394-4134.

An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

Police searching for man involved in numerous thefts in Rapid City and Box Elder.
Police searching for man involved in numerous thefts in Rapid City and Box Elder.(RCPD)
KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified
Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary
Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19, 2022. (photos...
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit
The trains would use old railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills

Latest News

With enough trick and treats to go around, the Cava family welcomes the community to their...
It’s the most wonderful time of fear at the Cava household
Murray Lee, NDN Collective & Mary Bowman, Oceti Sakowin Community Academy share information on...
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy & NDN Collective throw Halloween trick-or-treat for kids
Illinois man sentenced in Pennington County rape case
Thieves recently broke into Turtle Town in Hill City.
Three men arrested following Hill City burglaries