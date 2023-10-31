Police: Nail found in child’s Tootsie Roll after trick-or-treating

Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.
Police in Wisconsin said a nail was found in a child's Tootsie Roll.(Mayville Police Department)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYVILLE, Wis. (CNN) – Parents in Wisconsin have a frightening story about their child’s candy this Halloween.

The Mayville Police Department is now warning other parents to be careful after they said a nail was found embedded in a child’s Tootsie Roll.

The children of the parents said they saw the 3 to 5 inch-long nail while eating candy on their way home Sunday.

The kids had been trick-or-treating in Mayville, located just north of Milwaukee.

The family said they did not know which house distributed the candy.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified
Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary
Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19, 2022. (photos...
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit
The trains would use old railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills

Latest News

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
‘Phantom debt’ haunts thousands of consumers each year
FILE - Then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder delivers his State of the State address at the state...
Prosecutors: Michigan Supreme Court decision closes door on criminal prosecutions in Flint water scandal
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants