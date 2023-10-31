Pet of the Week: Alya May

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Now that the weather is getting colder, it’s the perfect time to cuddle with someone “Husky.”

This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week is Alya May. She is an Alaskan husky mix that is about a year old and partially house trained.

She is the perfect husky cuddle buddy. Although she is a little shy at first, once she warms up to you, She’ll give you all the love. Not only does Alya May love to sit in your lap, but she’s a good partner to talk with. She loves to chit-chat and share her opinion.

She weighs 54 pounds so a big backyard is recommended. Going for adventures in the Black Hills is a must.

If you’re ready to share your home and attention with Alya May, you can head to the Humane Society of the Black Hills where you can pick her up for $300.

