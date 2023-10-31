Oceti Sakowin Community Academy & NDN Collective throw Halloween trick-or-treat for kids

Murray Lee, NDN Collective & Mary Bowman, Oceti Sakowin Community Academy share information on Halloween trick-or-treat.
By Keith Grant
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:31 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Get the children’s candy buckets and bags out. The Oceti Sakowin Community Academy & NDN Collective throw a Halloween trick-or-treat on Oct. 31.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel, kids will dress up to get candy, play games, and take pictures at a photo booth.

The Oceti Sakowin Community Academy is relatively new to Rapid City. The school hopes to give students a sense of belonging, being taught in the thought and philosophy of the Oceti Sakowin. The school started with a kindergarten class in 2022, this year the school has about 40 students covering kindergarten and first grade. The school will add a new grade each year, ultimately becoming a K-12 school.

Right now, there are plans for a school to be built in Rapid City that will be surrounded by housing. Mary Bowman, founder of the Oceti Sakowin Community Academy says the idea is to have the school at the center of the community, encouraging families to walk to school.

Check out the interview with Murray Lee, NDN Collective, and Bowman for more information.

