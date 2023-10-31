High school volleyball teams squared off in region 8A playoffs

Custer and Hill City advance to Thursday's matches with wins on Monday
High school volleyball teams squared off in region 8A playoffs
High school volleyball teams squared off in region 8A playoffs
By Vic Quick and Andrew Lind
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:56 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer and Hill City volleyball are moving on in the region 8A playoffs with wins over Hot Springs and Lead-Deadwood. Both the Wildcats and Rangers dominated their opponents winning in straight sets on Monday night.

No. 4 Custer is set to play top-seeded Rapid City Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m. No. 2 Hill City is set to play No. 3 Belle Fourche on Thursday at 6 p.m., as well. The Broncs defeated St. Thomas More on Monday 3-1.

