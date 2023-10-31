High school volleyball teams squared off in region 8A playoffs
Custer and Hill City advance to Thursday’s matches with wins on Monday
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Custer and Hill City volleyball are moving on in the region 8A playoffs with wins over Hot Springs and Lead-Deadwood. Both the Wildcats and Rangers dominated their opponents winning in straight sets on Monday night.
No. 4 Custer is set to play top-seeded Rapid City Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m. No. 2 Hill City is set to play No. 3 Belle Fourche on Thursday at 6 p.m., as well. The Broncs defeated St. Thomas More on Monday 3-1.
Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.