DPS announces November sobriety checkpoints

(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM MDT
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced that 13 sobriety checkpoints will be conducted in 13 different counties during the month of November. These checkpoints will take place in the counties of Beadle, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Day, Edmunds, Jackson, Lake, Lyman, Meade, Minnehaha, and Pennington.

The primary aim of these monthly checkpoints is to discourage people from drinking and driving, and the funding for these checkpoints is provided by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety. The South Dakota Highway Patrol, along with the help of local law enforcement, will be conducting these checkpoints.

It’s important to note that drivers should never drink and drive, regardless of whether there’s a checkpoint planned in their county or not. If you plan on drinking, it’s highly encouraged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

Lastly, it’s worth mentioning that both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are agencies of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

