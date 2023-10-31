Custer man killed in two-vehicle crash

(MGN | MGN)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:46 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Custer man has been identified as the 66-year-old driver killed in a two-vehicle crash last Wednesday (Oct. 25).

Ronald Shaw, 66, was killed in the crash around 5 p.m., 10 miles east of Custer on U.S. Highway 16A.

Shaw was driving a Porsche 911 westbound when, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Ford Escape driven by 16-year-old Connor Owens of Hermosa slid on the slick road at a curve, went into the oncoming lane, and hit the Porsche.

Owens and a passenger in the Porsche, 64-year-old Jill Shaw of Custer, had minor injuries.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified
Three arrested near Summerset in connection to construction burglary
Watertown police car (file)
Teenage girl shot in Watertown
Myron Blaine Pourier was shot during an argument at a Rapid City hotel March 19, 2022. (photos...
Rapid City to turn over Grand Gateway Hotel 911 calls in murder lawsuit
The trains would use old railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills

Latest News

Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians
Police asking for public's help in identifying the unknown male for multiple thefts in Rapid...
Police searching for unknown male involved in multiple thefts
With enough trick and treats to go around, the Cava family welcomes the community to their...
It’s the most wonderful time of fear at the Cava household
Murray Lee, NDN Collective & Mary Bowman, Oceti Sakowin Community Academy share information on...
Oceti Sakowin Community Academy & NDN Collective throw Halloween trick-or-treat for kids