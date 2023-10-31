Custer man killed in two-vehicle crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Custer man has been identified as the 66-year-old driver killed in a two-vehicle crash last Wednesday (Oct. 25).

Ronald Shaw, 66, was killed in the crash around 5 p.m., 10 miles east of Custer on U.S. Highway 16A.

Shaw was driving a Porsche 911 westbound when, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a Ford Escape driven by 16-year-old Connor Owens of Hermosa slid on the slick road at a curve, went into the oncoming lane, and hit the Porsche.

Owens and a passenger in the Porsche, 64-year-old Jill Shaw of Custer, had minor injuries.

