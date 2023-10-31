Chevrolet passenger vehicle collides with two pedestrians

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Oct. 30, at 7:20 p.m., the police were called to the 1100 block of W. Omaha Street for a report of a vehicle-vs-pedestrian collision that had just occurred.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found two injured pedestrians being treated by medical personnel. Both male pedestrians were transported to the hospital to receive treatment for serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

After interviewing witnesses and conducting preliminary investigations, the police discovered that a Chevrolet passenger vehicle had collided with the two pedestrians who were in the roadway, several hundred feet away from the nearest crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene after the accident, and after speaking with them, drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factored in the collision on their part. The crash is still under active investigation.

