With the first winter storm of the season, how prepared was Rapid City?

Accident reports from the last 24 hours show that accidents were up due to icy road conditions.
By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:19 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The first winter storm of the season has passed. How prepared was Rapid City for the snow? Accident reports from the last 24 hours of the storm show that accidents were up due to icy road conditions.

In Rapid City, the Rapid City Police Department responded to a total of 33 crashes from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday.

Brendyn Medina, the Media and Community Relations Coordinator from the Rapid City Police Department, stated, “This is a trend we tend to see during the first major snow or icy event; we are reminding people to slow down, put their headlights on, make sure that you are increasing your breaking and following distance, and overall planning patience in your commute.”

Medina also wanted to remind people to clear off all the windows of their vehicles before driving.

For Pennington County, the Sheriff’s Office reported that there were five injury accidents, 47 non-injury accidents, and 31 motorist assists.

Lt. Dave Switzer from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office stated, “We do see an increase for the first weather event of the year, and we also have people that are from out of the area that are here and traveling through and these ice events, some of them just don’t know how to deal with them.”

Switzer added that people should check the weather and road conditions before leaving the house. Both Switzer and Medina added that some of the accidents reported might not be weather-related.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trains would use old railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City

Latest News

Keep your child safe and warm on winter car rides
Local dentist offers free services to veterans.
Local dentist provides free check-up for veterans
Representative Johnson says we need to examine the root cause of violence in this country and...
Representative Dusty Johnson wants to focus on mental health reform over gun control
Protestors gathered at the federal court in Rapid City on Sunday to show solidarity with...
Protesters in Rapid City call for Israeli cease-fire
Volunteers revive old bicycles to inspire a new generation of young riders