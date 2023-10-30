Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide wants sentence modified

20-year-old Nicholas Herman was convicted of vehicular homicide earlier this year and sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 5:12 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man convicted of vehicular homicide had an appearance in Pennington County court Monday in an attempt to modify his sentence.

Nicholas Herman, 20, was convicted of vehicular homicide earlier this year and sentenced to 10 years in prison with six years suspended.

On Monday, he appeared before Judge Joshua Hendrickson with a motion to reconsider his sentence.

Herman’s attorney asked for restitution paid to be removed from the sentence as well as a request to transfer Herman to a local jail rather than the prison. Herman’s lawyer argued that this move was so that Herman could finish school and seek counseling.

Judge Hendrickson approved the motion to waive restitution from the sentence and denied the request for Herman to be moved.

