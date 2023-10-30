Nicer Halloween, but a Cold Night Ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, cold temperatures start to settle in again with teens expected for Rapid City. The further north and east you go, the colder it will get. Temperatures on the SD Plains will see single digits with places like Lemmon seeing close to 0 degrees tonight. Partly cloudy skies are in store for tonight, but those turn mostly sunny for tomorrow. Halloween is looking gorgeous with those mostly sunny skies and temperatures warming into the low 40s for the Black Hills and the Foothills with cooler temperatures on the SD Plains. 30s are expected there. We will see temperatures hover around the freezing mark for Trick or Treating tomorrow night with mostly clear skies.

Wednesday we will see temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 in most locations. Partly cloudy skies are in store for Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies return for Thursday with temperatures getting into the 50s for almost everyone. Friday, a few showers could be possible, otherwise partly cloudy skies will remain. High temperatures on Friday will get into the 50s for most. Heading into the weekend, we will see mostly sunny skies return for the weekend on Saturday. Temperature remain around normal in the 50s for Saturday. Sunday, those temperatures stay the same with the chance for a few showers in the afternoon. Daylight Savings time ends on Saturday night and Sunday morning so make sure to set those clocks back an hour.

