New Kids on the Block announce summer 2024 tour with Paula Abdul
(Gray News) – Iconic boy band New Kids on the Block is hitting the road next summer on tour.
The band announced the Magic Summer 2024 Tour on Monday, which will kick off June 14 and stop in more than 40 cities nationwide.
The Magic Summer 2024 Tour is a nod to the band’s successful tour of the same name in 1990.
Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff will serve as opening acts.
Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers will be on sale Nov. 1 at noon local time. The public on-sale starts Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit Live Nation’s website here for tickets.
Here is a full list of tour dates:
June 14 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center
June 15 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
June 18 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 19 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
June 22 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
June 23 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Amphitheater
June 25 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
June 26 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
June 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
June 29 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
July 1 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater (no supporting acts or presale tickets for this show)
July 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
July 3 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
July 5 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
July 6 – Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena
July 7 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 9 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
July 10 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
July 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
July 13 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
July 14 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
July 16 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
July 17 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater
July 19 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 20 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
July 21 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place
July 25 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium
July 26 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 27 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
July 28 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Aug. 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
Aug. 2 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre
Aug. 3 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Aug. 4 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 8 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 9 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion
Aug. 10 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center
Aug. 11 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC
Aug. 15 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Aug. 16 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 17 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Aug. 22 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
Aug. 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 25 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
