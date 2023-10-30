Local dentist provides free check-up for veterans

Local dentist offers free services to veterans.
Local dentist offers free services to veterans.(Adrian Carbajal)
By Adrian Carbajal
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - An often overlooked group in the community is getting some well-deserved help.

Orchard Meadows Dental offered free services for veterans and active duty military on Friday, Oct. 27, as a part of Freedom Day USA. All you needed to do was schedule an appointment and bring a military ID. The free dental services include extraction, filling, or preventative care. For owner and lead dentist, Dr. Mark Gardner, this event hits close to home.

“I am a veteran myself,” said Gardner. “I spent six years in the Air Force and I understand that our veteran community a lot of times does not have access to care in dentistry like they do in medicine or anywhere else. It was important for me to be able to use our skills and our knowledge to try to satisfy a little bit of that need and help some people that might need it.”

The event, now in its eighth year, has been a resource many veterans have been able to take advantage of and are grateful for.

“They truly appreciate it, said Orchard Meadows marketing director Scott Bader. “Many of these men and women, they are able to get some dental work. But some, this is it. They really don’t have the resources to provide for themselves and to really get the health care they need, the dental health care they need. So it’s a very much needed service and very appreciated by the community.”

This event is entirely self-funded by the practice and all employees and nurses worked for free Friday in order to provide these services to the community. In the Spring, Orchard Meadows will host a similar event, Dentistry with Heart, which will be open to the entire community.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trains would use old railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City

Latest News

Keep your child safe and warm on winter car rides
Representative Johnson says we need to examine the root cause of violence in this country and...
Representative Dusty Johnson wants to focus on mental health reform over gun control
Protestors gathered at the federal court in Rapid City on Sunday to show solidarity with...
Protesters in Rapid City call for Israeli cease-fire
Volunteers revive old bicycles to inspire a new generation of young riders