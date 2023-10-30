Keep your child safe and warm on winter car rides

(KTVF)
By Madison Newman
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:38 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Cold weather is here, and with the cold comes the struggle of keeping kids warm and safe during car rides.

Keeping your child warm could mean dressing them in a large puffy snowsuit, as well as the possibility of extra layers underneath. However, when transporting your kid, that large snow jacket could create more dangers because you might not be able to actually tighten the seat belt around the child.

“If you’re going for a short ride, and you still have the seat belt on tight, a jacket can be okay as long as its not one of those huge, one of those puffy snowsuits that we think of people wearing. A lot of parents, what they’ll do is if they have the jacket or snowsuit on if you’re going to be going outside for an extended period of time, take it off, throw them in the car seat. If it’s a quick little jaunt, throw a blanket or something over them, that’s okay, and then put them in the car seat properly,” said Dr. Kay Kelts, family medicine physician at the Rapid City Medical Center.

Kelts goes on to say that the puffy jackets don’t work as well because it results in the seat belt being looser. The child has more room to move, meaning the child could slip through the straps and be thrown from the car seat in a vehicle crash.

Download the KEVN First Alert Weather App today.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trains would use old railways.
Amtrak could be rolling its way through the Black Hills
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
This photo provided by U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission shows Insignia 6-Quart...
Best Buy recalls nearly 1 million pressure cookers after reports of 17 burn injuries
Bus carrying Stevens High School football team crashes on the interstate
The Monument will host the United States Tumbling and Trampoline National Championship in June,...
A national gymnastic tournament makes its way to Rapid City

Latest News

Local dentist offers free services to veterans.
Local dentist provides free check-up for veterans
Representative Johnson says we need to examine the root cause of violence in this country and...
Representative Dusty Johnson wants to focus on mental health reform over gun control
Protestors gathered at the federal court in Rapid City on Sunday to show solidarity with...
Protesters in Rapid City call for Israeli cease-fire
Volunteers revive old bicycles to inspire a new generation of young riders