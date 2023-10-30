Hop in the ring with the Rapid City Youth Boxing Club

While the gym welcomes all boxers over 8 years- old, the concentration at the Rapid City Youth Boxing Club is children training from 8 to 18 years-old.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time to float like a butterfly and sting like a bee with the Rapid City Youth Boxing Club.

Using the sport of boxing to build positive character skills, anyone over 8 years old is welcome into the gym to start their journey in the ring.

The training at the Rapid City Youth Boxing Club includes punching combinations, footwork skills, and the biggest lesson of all, how to avoid punches.

The club is a nonprofit organization that volunteers run. The fee to come to the gym is $10 plus a USA Boxing membership fee of $25 if you want to compete and $35 for ages 18 and up.

“The thing that is most fun is to see the kids develop and build self-confidence. The other thing is the respect aspect is very real,” said Coach Tony Cleberg, president of the Rapid City Youth Boxing Club.

The boxing club is open Monday-Thursday from 6 p.m.- 8 p.m. at 200 East Main Street in Rapid City.

